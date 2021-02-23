Mid-Ulster Ladies coach Rachael Rodgers scoops prestigious award

A coach at Mid-Ulster Ladies FC in Cookstown has been named the Wes Gregg Coach of the Year at the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards for 2020.

Rachael Rodgers is head of the development centre at Mid-Ulster Ladies.

She is currently in the process of completing her B Licence in coaching, and has combined her passion for football with study, having just completed her first year of a degree course run by Ulster University in partnership with the Irish FA, to further enable her to become a professional football coach.

The Wes Gregg Coach of the Year award recognises the outstanding contribution of a coach at a grassroots club in Northern Ireland or Fun Football provider. It celebrates an individual who encourages people starting, staying and/or succeeding in football through high quality coaching.

Rachael said: “Mid-Ulster Ladies FC gives young girls in the local community the chance to play football and express themselves, meet new people and, most importantly, have fun.

“McDonald’s have helped us massively, for example they have provided funding that has allowed us to put coaches through Level 1 and Grassroots badges, as well as purchase equipment for the club.

“The Cookstown restaurant also sponsors our Little Dribblers programme, which is aimed at getting young primary school girls involved in football and finding the future grassroots talent.”

The awards, streamed online due Covid restrictions, are in their 20th year and recognise the incredible work and commitment of football clubs and volunteers who give up their time and make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities across Northern Ireland.