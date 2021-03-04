Dungannon Swifts appoint Dean Shiels as new manager

Dungannon Swifts have announced the appointment of Dean Shiels as their new manager.

The former Northern Ireland international steps into his first managerial role, and fills the void left at Stangmore Park after Kris Lindsay left by mutual consent in February.

Shiels, 36, represented his country on 14 occasions and has also starred for clubs including Hibernian (117 apps) and Rangers (90 apps).

Magherafelt-born Shiels started his professional career at Premier League side Arsenal FC, playing under Arsene Wenger, but unfortunately made no first team appearances before moving to Scottish side Hibernian FC.

Shiels has been making giant strides as Assistant Manager of Northern Ireland’s Women’s Team where his father, Kenny, is the manager. He was an integral part of guiding the senior women’s side to their first ever Euro Finals play-offs, which will be played in April.

In a statement on the Dungannon Swifts website, chairman Keith Boyd said he was thrilled to appoint Shiels as the new manager.

“I’m delighted that Dean has agreed to become our new manager,” said Boyd.

“He has been getting rave reviews as a coach with the Senior Women’s International team and I’m sure he will bring the experience he has gathered from that into the job.

“I’m really looking forward to working alongside him and I wish him every success!”

Shiels said he is relishing the opportunity to take over at Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to join Dungannon Swifts, from the moment I met with the club it felt the right decision for me and I’m grateful to Keith and the board for the opportunity,” he said.

“The club is going through a difficult period on the pitch at this moment and I’m fully aware of the challenge ahead but I’m excited to take it head on.

“I have a strong belief on how the game should be played and I will guarantee I will give everything to put a team on the pitch to compete and be successful.”

Interim manager Dixie Robinson will be in the dugout for Swifts' game against Coleraine this Saturday, and Shiels will take over after this fixture.